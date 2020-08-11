Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. The Tax Collector
2. Capone
3. The Outpost
4. Made In Italy
5. The Secret: Dare to Dream
6. The Current War: Director's Cut
7. Trolls World Tour
8. The Rental
9. Yes, God, Yes
10. You Should Have Left
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Tax Collector
2. Capone
3. The Outpost
4. Made In Italy
5. The Secret: Dare to Dream
6. The Rental
7. Yes, God, Yes
8. You Should Have Left
9. The Lost Husband
10. Waiting for the Barbarians
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Amid crises, UNICEF USA launches program to help kids in US
For more than 70 years, the U.S. affiliate of UNICEF has supported the global work of that U.N. agency, most of it focused on aiding children in developing countries. On Wednesday, amid overlapping domestic crises, UNICEF USA announced its first major program supporting children in the United States.
Variety
Haile Thomas wrote more than a cookbook. It's a life guide.
At 19, Haile Thomas has written a book that will flummox bookstore owners whenever they reopen.
Variety
World stocks edge higher as US aid talks remain in focus
World stock markets turned higher on Wednesday though market sentiment appears fragile due to a lack of progress in U.S. talks on more economic aid.Wall…
National
Kamala Harris' selection as VP resonates with Black women
China Cochran met Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Detroit last year and was swept away by her ambition, charisma and leadership. She hoped the California senator would advance in politics.
National
How Biden chose Harris: Inside his search for a running mate
Gretchen Whitmer wanted out.