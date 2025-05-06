AP and others challenge an Indiana law barring reporters from witnessing executions

The Associated Press and four other media companies argue in a federal lawsuit that Indiana's ban on reporters attending state-sanctioned executions violates the public's constitutional right to an independent and unsanitized description of a sensitive and contentious government action.
The complaint, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, comes two weeks before the scheduled execution of Benjamin Ritchie, who was condemned for the September 2000 fatal shooting of Beech Grove Police Officer Bill Toney during a foot chase.
It maintains that the law omitting news media from the state's list of permitted witnesses improperly prevents the taxpayers from receiving an unbiased review of the death penalty's implementation.
''I don't think it's about wanting to witness this act — I'm sure it's not a pleasant experience,'' said Kristopher Cundriff of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, which is representing the plaintiffs. ''It's about having a representative standing in the shoes of the public to provide an account of what happened that comes from a neutral party.''
Named as defendants are Ron Neal, superintendent of Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, which houses the death chamber, and Lloyd Arnold, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction.
Department spokesperson Annie Goeller said she cannot comment on pending lawsuits.
Among 27 states with death penalty laws, Indiana is one of two that bar media witnesses. The other, Wyoming, has conducted just one execution in the last half-century.
The AP aims to attend every execution in the U.S. to provide an accurate and unconstrained description for taxpayers. The news organization has repeatedly been on hand to report botched attempts.