AOC tries to broaden her appeal within a Democratic base spoiling for a fight

DENVER — Bernie Sanders stepped onto a stage in downtown Denver, surrounded by tens of thousands of cheering supporters in what he described as the biggest rally he had ever addressed. The Vermont senator put his hand on the shoulder of the woman who had introduced him, a signal for her to stay on stage.
‘‘She has become an inspiration to millions of young people,‘’ Sanders said of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, recounting her biography from a girl who helped her mother clean houses and later became a bartender before emerging as political insurgent who ousted a powerful New York Democrat in a U.S. House primary.
The crowd began a chant of her well-known moniker: ‘’AOC! AOC!‘’
In a leaderless Democratic Party out of power in Washington, Ocasio-Cortez has a message and a connection with a segment of liberals feeling disenchanted with both parties. Now, in her fourth term, the 35-year-old congresswoman is working to broaden her appeal beyond her progressive, anti-establishment roots.
Hitting the road last week with Sanders for his ‘’Fighting Oligarchy'' rallies, she is addressing people who disagree with her and reframing the divide in the Democratic Party not as progressive versus moderate, but as those going after Republican President Donald Trump and those being more cautious.
‘‘No matter who you voted for in the past, no matter if you know all the right words to say, no matter your race, religion, gender identity or status,‘’ Ocasio-Cortez said to thousands in a rally at Arizona State University. ‘’No matter even if you disagree with me on a few things. If you are willing to fight for someone you don’t know, you are welcome here.‘’
Her instinct to brawl is well-matched to the restlessness of the Democratic base, much of which sees top party officials like New York Sen. Chuck Schumer as not confrontational enough.
‘‘We’re lacking leadership right now, and we really just need someone to take the reins and tell us what to do,‘’ said Kristen Hanson, a 41-year-old small business owner from Phoenix, whose search for a call to action brought her to see Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez. ‘’I’m not in politics, but I would be very happy to follow a leader who I believe in.‘’