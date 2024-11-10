PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers received bad news before Saturday’s game against the Gophers when running back Kyle Monangai, the Big Ten’s second-leading rusher, was listed as out on the conference’s availability report.
Antwan Raymond, Ja’Shon Benjamin step up big at running back for Rutgers vs. Gophers
With Scarlet Knights leading rusher Kyle Monangai sidelined because of a head injury, true freshman Antwan Raymond led Rutgers with 73 yards on 22 carries while redshirt freshman Ja’Shon Benjamin added 66 yards on 11 carries against Minnesota.
Monangai, a 5-9, 209-pound senior, suffered a head injury in the Scarlet Knights’ previous game, Oct. 25 at USC. He has rushed 172 times for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. His backup, Samuel Brown V, is out for the season, so true freshman Antwan Raymond got the starting nod.
As it turns out, the Scarlet Knights were just fine without Monangai, their workhorse the past three seasons and the Big Ten’s leading rusher in 2023. Rutgers cobbled it together in a 26-19 victory over the Gophers.
Raymond led Rutgers with 73 yards on 22 carries, while redshirt freshman Ja’Shon Benjamin rushed 11 times for 66 yards. They did just enough to keep the Gophers defense honest and help quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis pass for 240 yards and three touchdowns.
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said the decision on Monangai wasn’t easy.
“Kyle was close. He wanted to play. It killed him not to play today,’’ he said. “But you don’t mess around. … Sometimes, you’ve got to protect them from themselves. Not an easy thing to do.’’
“Proud of the guys,’’ Schiano added. “The offensive line fought their guts out against a really veteran defense.’’
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck pointed to missed tackles as being part of the issue, and linebacker Cody Lindenberg agreed.
“It’s keeping your eyes up, running your feet, swarming to the ball,’’ said Lindenberg, who led the Gophers with 14 tackles. “If a guy misses a tackle, there’s gotta be another guy there running to the ball.’’
Meanwhile, the Gophers running game struggled against the Rutgers defense. Darius Taylor, working through injuries, didn’t have all the quickness and power he usually has. The Scarlet Knights held him to 28 yards on 10 carries and two receptions for minus-3 yards.
“He was battling,” Fleck said of Taylor.
Fellow running back Marcus Major had 9 yards on two carries and caught two passes for 20 yards.
Cooper out again; Gousby injured
The Gophers were without starting guard Tyler Cooper for the second consecutive week, while reserve tight end Pierce Walsh and defensive back Darius Green also were listed as out on the availability report. Special teams ace Derik LeCaptain, listed as questionable, played in the game.
Gophers safety Aidan Gousby left the game in the second quarter because of an apparent right leg injury. He left the field with assistance from the training staff and did not put weight on his leg.
Salute to O’Brien
Saturday was the Gophers’ first game at Rutgers since 2019 when they defeated the Scarlet Knights. Highlighting the victory was cancer survivor Casey O’Brien holding for three fourth-quarter extra-point kicks, the first snaps of his college career.
After O’Brien’s first hold, he and Fleck shared a long embrace on the sideline.
“One of the greatest moment in my coaching career, if not the greatest moment,’’ Fleck said on KFXN-FM during the Gophers pregame show.
O’Brien announced in August that he is battling cancer for the eighth time.
Athan Kaliakmanis, the quarterback who transferred to Rutgers after starting for Minnesota last season, passed for 240 yards and three touchdowns as the Gophers’ four-game winning streak was thwarted.