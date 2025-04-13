Anton Lundell scores in shootout to lift Panthers to 3-2 win over Sabres

There was a brawl at center ice in the second period after what appeared to be a hard hit by Florida's Jonah Gadjovich on Sabres center Jiri Kulich. Gadjovich was initially penalized, but it was rescinded after a review. Things were a bit chippy the rest of the game, with nine penalties given in the third and Dahlin set up Peterka for the tying goal with about eight minutes left in the third, just as a 5-on-3 power play was expiring.