Antisemitic incidents slow worldwide from post-Oct. 7 spike, but remain higher than before Gaza war

Two notable exceptions to this trend were Australia and Italy, where attacks rose sharply in 2024. Australia recorded 1,713 antisemitic incidents in 2024, compared to 1,200 in 2023. This included an arson attack that caused extensive damage at a synagogue in Melbourne in December, as well as other incidents of vandalism, including at a synagogue in Hobart, Tasmania. In Italy, there were 877 antisemitic incidents in 2024, compared with 454 in 2023, and 241 in 2022.