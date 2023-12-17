Q: Now that the epidemic is behind us, I'm hoping that they will resume production of new episodes of "Antiques Roadshow." Do you know whether the show will return?

A: The long-running PBS series will begin a new season Jan. 8. The producers say the season will feature presentations at "distinctive historic venues including Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage; Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Mass.; LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, La.; North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, Ohio."

It's all her

Q: I just watched "No Hard Feelings," and I was surprised to see the nudity. Was it Jennifer Lawrence or a body double?

A: Jennifer Lawrence did her own nude scene in the R-rated comedy. "I didn't even have a second thought," Lawrence told Variety. "It was hilarious to me." She said that people around her made certain there were no concerns about her decision. "Everyone in my life and my team [was] doing the right thing and going, 'Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?"'

Stephen A. Smith

Looks familiar

Q: Is the actor who plays Sonny's right-hand man, Brick, on "General Hospital" the same person as the Stephen Smith who does "Stephen's A-List" for ESPN? Or are they brothers? They look so much alike.

A: The Stephen A. Smith known for his work on ESPN is also the Stephen A. Smith who has played Brick in about three dozen episodes of "General Hospital." Smith told talk-show host Tamron Hall that he has been a soap opera fan since childhood. He first did a cameo as a reporter on "GH" in 2007. But after he talked about his love of the show on ESPN's "First Take," he was invited back in 2016 for a scene as Brick, and that turned into his recurring role.

This rings a 'Bell'

Q: Last year an independent movie was released where the premise had a composer living in a war zone, probably in Europe in the 1700s or 1800s. Because of his circumstances he wrote a beautiful Christmas carol. Unfortunately, I can't remember the name of the movie.

A: That was "I Heard the Bells," a 2022 movie about American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's journey to writing the poem, which became the song "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day." Starring Stephen Atherholt as Longfellow, the movie is available on DVD and for rent or purchase digitally.

Let's 'Dance'

Q: Do you know what has happened to "So You Think You Can Dance"? I loved watching it in the summer.

A: Fox recently announced the return of the show for an 18th season in March 2024. "Season 18 will infuse the long-running hit with a new format reflecting the authentic experience of building a successful career in dance," the network said. "Each week, contestants will compete in new, intense dance challenges that will give them a real taste of the career, from performing in a music video or a football halftime show to going toe-to-toe on stage with a Broadway performer." There also will be documentary-style looks at the dancers and the customary big production numbers.

