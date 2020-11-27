The coronavirus might be new, but nature long ago gave humans the tools to recognize it, at least on a microscopic scale: antibodies, Y-shaped immune proteins that can latch onto pathogens and block them from infiltrating cells.

Millions of years of evolution have honed these proteins into the disease-fighting weapons they are today. But in a span of just months, a combination of human and machine intelligence may have beaten Mother Nature at her own game.

Using computational tools, a team of researchers at the University of Washington designed and built from scratch a molecule that, when pitted against the coronavirus in the lab, can attack and sequester it at least as well as an antibody does. When spritzed up the noses of mice and hamsters, it also appears to protect animals from becoming seriously sick.

This molecule, called a minibinder for its ability to glom onto the coronavirus, is petite and stable enough to be shipped en masse in a freeze-dried state. Bacteria can also be engineered to churn out these minibinders, potentially making them not only effective but also cheap and convenient.

The team’s product is still in the very early stages of development. But so far “it’s looking very promising,” said Lauren Carter, one of the researchers behind the project, which is led by biochemist David Baker. “The most elegant application could be something you keep on your bedside table,” Carter said. “That’s kind of the dream.”

Minibinders are not antibodies, but they thwart the virus in broadly similar ways. The coronavirus enters a cell using a kind of lock-and-key interaction, fitting a protein called a spike — the key — into a molecular lock called ACE-2, which adorns the outsides of certain human cells. Antibodies made by the human immune system can interfere with this process.

Models of proteins sit on a shelf at the Institute of Protein Design at the University of Washington in Seattle, Nov. 19, 2020. With help from computer algorithms, researchers designed proteins from scratch that can trounce the coronavirus in lab animals. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times)

Many scientists hope that mass-produced mimics of these antibodies might help treat people with COVID-19 or prevent them from falling ill. But a lot of antibodies are needed to rein in the coronavirus and antibodies are onerous to produce and deliver.

To develop a less finicky alternative, members of the Baker lab, led by biochemist Longxing Cao, took a computational approach. The researchers modeled how millions of hypothetical, lab-designed proteins would interact with the spike. The team selected the best among the bunch and synthesized them in the lab. They spent weeks toggling between the computer and the bench, tinkering with designs to match simulation and reality as closely as they could.

The result was a completely homemade minibinder that readily glued itself to the virus, the team reported in Science.

But the novelty of the minibinder approach could also be a drawback. It’s possible, for instance, that the coronavirus could mutate and become resistant to the DIY molecule.

Daniel-Adriano Silva, a biochemist at Seattle-based biopharmaceutical company Neoleukin, may have come up with another strategy that could solve the resistance problem.

His team has also designed a protein that can stop the virus from invading cells, but their DIY molecule is slightly more familiar. It is a smaller, sturdier version of the protein ACE-2 — one that has a far stronger grip on the virus, so the molecule could potentially serve as a decoy that lures the pathogen away from vulnerable cells.

Both research groups are exploring their products as potential tools not only to combat infection but also to prevent it outright. In a series of experiments described in their paper, the Neoleukin team misted their ACE-2 decoy into the noses of hamsters, then exposed the animals to the coronavirus. The untreated hamsters fell dangerously ill, but the hamsters that received the nasal spray fared far better.

These findings might not translate into humans, researchers cautioned. And neither team has yet worked out a perfect way to administer their products.

Down the line, there may yet be opportunities for the two types of designer proteins to work together — if not in the same product, then at least in the same war. “It’s very complementary,” Carter said. If all goes well, she said, “This is another tool you could have.”