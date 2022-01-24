SURFSIDE, Fla. — Anti-Semitic flyers were distributed over the weekend to hundreds of homes in two South Florida cities with large Jewish populations, authorities said.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber tweeted that flyers in plastic sandwich bags with small pebbles were distributed to hundreds of homes. In neighboring Surfside, the same type of flyers were distributed to homes, officials said in a "community alert" email to residents.

In a photo Gelber posted, half of the flyer is legible. It lists of some of the health officials in Washington leading the response to COVID-19 and says they are Jewish.

As a precaution, Gelber and Surfside officials said patrols were being stepped up in neighborhoods and at religious institutions. Local and federal law enforcement agencies were investigating the flyers' origins, officials said.

"There is no place for this in our community & we will do all we can to make that point clear," Gelber tweeted.