Pro-Palestinian protesters pitch encampment outside Jewish Democrat's Ohio home

Mike Madanat, a spokesman for the group, told The Associated Press that it's unclear how long they would remain at Landsman's home and that they have no intention of leaving anytime soon. Madanat noted that these types of decisions are something they work out ''day to day.'' He said the activists involved are members of various groups but are all ''Cincinnati taxpayers'' who have joined this action due to the Democrat being ''silent to our calls, post cards and attendance in town halls.''