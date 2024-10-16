Anti-establishment the MC5 ironically get into the establishment with Rock & Roll Hall Fame invite

''Kick Out the Jams'' was their most famous song — with the lyrics "Put that mic in my hand/And let me kick out the jam" and ''Let me be who I am/And let me kick out the jams." A live album of the same name reached the top 40 in 1969, their highest-charting release. They also released the studio albums ''Back in the USA'' and ''High Time'' before breaking up at the end of 1972.