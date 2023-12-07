ST. PAUL, Minn. — Raheem Anthony's 23 points helped St. Thomas defeat Milwaukee 75-71 on Wednesday night.
Anthony also added six rebounds for the Tommies (5-4). Parker Bjorklund was 6-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Brooks Allen had 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).
Erik Pratt led the way for the Panthers (3-6) with 17 points. Elijah Jamison added 13 points for Milwaukee. In addition, Angelo Stuart had 11 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
