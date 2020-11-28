SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Marco Anthony scored a career-high 22 points as Utah State beat Northern Iowa 82-71 on Friday in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
Rollie Worster had 17 points for Utah State (1-2). Neemias Queta added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and Justin Bean had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
AJ Green had 24 points for the Panthers (0-3). Bowen Born and James Betz had 14 points apiece, and Tywhon Pickford had nine points and 10 rebounds.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Hillmon scores 35, No. 25 Michigan women top Oakland 95-62
Naz Hillmon scored 25 of her career-high 35 points in the first half and No. 25 Michigan rolled to a 95-62 win over Oakland on Friday night.
Gophers
Brown leads Arizona to 74-55 win over Grambling State
The McKale Center crowd consisted of a few family members and cardboard cutouts. The usual roars were replaced by piped-in noise and squeaking sneakers.The buzz…
Gophers
Wyoming running game barrels past UNLV, 45-14
Lee Williams had three short touchdown runs, Trey Smith rushed for a career-high 164 yards with a touchdown and Wyoming rolled up 399 yards on the ground to breeze past winless UNLV 45-14 on Friday night.
Gophers
Gophers cornerback Durr has persevered through injury, pandemic
Coney Durr has gone from coveted recruit with more than 30 college offers, to rising-star freshman with the Gophers, to now as a fifth-year senior experiencing the physical and mental toll of recovering from injury.
Gophers
Division II-member Queens University (NC) beats Howard 85-71
Kenny Dye had 16 points and seven assists as Division II-member Queens University (N.C.) defeated Howard 85-71 on Friday in the Paradise Jam.