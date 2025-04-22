Five books we can’t wait to read in May

May is seeming more like October, and that’s not about the drizzle or the chill.
Next month is packed with potentially huge books, in a way we’d expect peak fall to be. That peak didn’t materialize last autumn because publishers were holding off on releasing promising titles in the heat of the election cycle. Apparently, they saved them for May.
We’re getting some books we’d expect. That includes a novel from Stephen King, who often releases a book in May (the new one is “Never Flinch,” featuring Holly Gibney from “Mr. Mercedes”). But also potential blockbusters from folks who aren’t as prolific, such as the latest from Anthony Horowitz and “Fever Beach” from Carl Hiaasen. Awards bait, like Ron Chernow’s “Mark Twain” and novels from Ocean Vuong and Kevin Wilson (“Run for the Hills”). And what may be the buzziest debut of the year: Florence Knapp’s “The Names,” about the ripple effects of a woman defying her abusive husband’s directions on what to name their son.
We’ll have reviews of many of those in the coming weeks but, meanwhile, here are a few books we are eager to get our hands on in May:
The Emperor of Gladness, Ocean Vuong
The “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” author, who received a MacArthur “genius” grant a couple of months after the release of that bestseller, puts his own history as a fast-food worker to good use in his new epic. It opens with a young man, who also has worked as a server, being saved from a suicide attempt by an elderly stranger (cross-generational friendships are a favorite Vuong motif, along with Burger King). Vuong is one of our most dexterous writers and “Emperor” has been blurbed by some of the greats, including Colm Tóibín and Bryan Washington, so there’s every reason to believe the new one will bring gladness to book lovers. (May 13)
Lessons From My Teachers, Sarah Ruhl
Another MacArthur genius, anyone? Ruhl, a recipient of that honor whose plays are well-known to Twin Cities theatergoers (the Guthrie staged her “Stage Kiss” and both Yellow Tree Theatre and the Jungle did “In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play”). But she’s also a gifted (and busy, apparently) essayist, as evidenced by her “100 Essays I Don’t Have Time to Write.” As the title indicates, “Lessons” has to do with her experience as a student and teacher. Based on classes Ruhl taught at Yale University, it’s bound to include insights from another playwright who has been performed at the Guthrie, Paula Vogel (“Indecent”). In addition to being a Pulitzer Prize winner (for “How I Learned to Drive”), Vogel taught writing to Ruhl and many more of our finest theater writers. (May 6)