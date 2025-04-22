Five books we can’t wait to read in May

Minneapolis native Nerburn has written that his novel was inspired by a photograph he couldn’t get out of his mind. The undated, black-and-white photo is of a Native boy, who appears to be about 6 and who was a student at one of the boarding schools to which Native children were often taken after being wrested from their families, as recently as the 1960s. Nerburn’s book is about two Lakota boys — Reuben, 6, and Levi, 11 — who are fleeing from a government agent intent on enrolling them in boarding school. Their adventures, as they attempt to replace a sacred pipe broken by the agent, take them to a western Minnesota quarry, where their survival instincts are tested. (May 20)