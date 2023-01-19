DULUTH — A Duluth man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing his pregnant partner while she slept next to their 1-year-old child.

Anthony Holloway, 36, was charged in March with second-degree attempted murder and child endangerment. He was found guilty last fall of both by a Duluth jury and was sentenced this week by Judge Dale Harris in St. Louis County District Court.

The victim was asleep in their Kenwood neighborhood apartment with their child curled up near her stomach when Holloway began stabbing her in the back, the criminal complaint said. In all, he stabbed her more than a dozen times in the back, chest and neck, piercing the sac that surrounds the heart.

The 1-year-old child was not injured and the fetus was later born unharmed. An 8-year-old child in the apartment was also unharmed.

The woman was able to escape their apartment and seek help. Holloway also called 911 seeking help that night, telling a dispatcher he had stabbed his partner, the complaint said, which also noted Holloway had previously threatened the victim with a knife.

Holloway's previous criminal history includes burglary and several alcohol-related and domestic assault convictions.

The sentence is the maximum allowed for the second-degree murder charge. Assistant County Attorneys Jon Holets and Kristen Swanson prosecuted the case.