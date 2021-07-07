Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards made it through his rookie season without missing a game because of injury.
But as Edwards was part of the "select team" helping Team USA prepare for the Olympics in Las Vegas, it appears he suffered an injury. In a video that circulated on Twitter, Edwards is seen limping as he made his way to a bus.
Just what on Edwards is injured is unclear at the moment but a source said it appears to be a sprain. The source was also able to say it was not a knee sprain but there needs to be more information yet to be gathered on what Edwards hurt.
Edwards is one of two Wolves as part of the select team, along with center Naz Reid.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Denmark coach bemoans late penalty in loss
The Latest on soccer's European Championship:
Sports
Ohtani hits milestone 32nd homer, Angels edge Red Sox 5-4
Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 32nd homer and broke the single-season major league record for homers by a Japanese player during the Los Angeles Angels' 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
Sports
Tigers overcome 2 more Gallo homers to top Rangers 5-3
When Miguel Cabrera came on as a pinch-hitter for the Detroit Tigers with the bases loaded and one out in a tie game, he did exactly what the Texas Rangers hoped he would by hitting the ball on the ground.
Sports
Sweatin' with the oldies: 30-somethings abound in NBA Finals
Chris Paul and his 36-year-old legs climbed onto the podium at the NBA Finals on Wednesday. He was asked to reminisce about things that have changed in his game during the past 16 years.
Sports
With Suns' stars rolling, Bucks must be better in NBA Finals
At their best, the Phoenix Suns have three players who can take over a game.