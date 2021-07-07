Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards made it through his rookie season without missing a game because of injury.

But as Edwards was part of the "select team" helping Team USA prepare for the Olympics in Las Vegas, it appears he suffered an injury. In a video that circulated on Twitter, Edwards is seen limping as he made his way to a bus.

Just what on Edwards is injured is unclear at the moment but a source said it appears to be a sprain. The source was also able to say it was not a knee sprain but there needs to be more information yet to be gathered on what Edwards hurt.

Edwards is one of two Wolves as part of the select team, along with center Naz Reid.