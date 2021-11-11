SAN FRANCISCO — A large portion of Wednesday night resembled a circle of basketball hell for the Timberwolves.

The player who will haunt the franchise in perpetuity for passing on him in the draft, Stephen Curry, helped turn the Chase Center into a playground for his team to try out all kinds of dunks and alley oops.

The former team cornerstone, Andrew Wiggins, who fans often criticized for lacking fire, came out with it and on it as he played like the version of himself the franchise badly wanted to see during his tumultuous tenure.

To top it off, this current iteration of the Wolves again looked rudderless as it stumbled to a sixth straight loss, this time 123-110 to Golden State.

The only Wolves player who met the moment when the game mattered all night was Anthony Edwards, as he scored 48 on 16-of-27 shooting. Last season Edwards marveled at the way Curry played, at how much energy he expended on the floor. The Wolves needed all Edwards could give in the 41 minutes he played.

The Wolves just didn't give him much help. Karl-Anthony Towns struggled all night and had 17 on 6 of 19. D'Angelo Russell had one burst of threes in the third quarter and had 18, but struggled in the first half.Meanwhile, Wiggins tortured them and then at the end. Curry added 25 of his own.

Wiggins, who has had a tendency of playing his best basketball against a handful of teams like Cleveland, Oklahoma City and Toronto, put the Wolves on that list in ink. He hit his first 10 shots of the night and then sealed the night with a three and a putback dunk as he scored a season high

Edwards and Wiggins helped make the first quarter an entertaining one as both came out scorching. Edwards found driving lanes to the rim and was hitting from the outside as he scored 16 in the first quarter. The Wolves only led by as many as two, but the game was within reach. Wiggins came out firing and had 11 first-quarter points of his own on five makes.

Karl-Anthony Towns struggled to get going all night and that started from the beginning as he went 2 of 9 in the first quarter. The Wolves as a team were just 5 of 18 outside of Edwards in the first and Curry was barely getting warmed up with four first-quarter points.

The Warriors had some fun at the Wolves' expense in the second quarter. Careless turnovers and lackadaisical defense from the Wolves turned a chunk of the quarter into a layup and dunk line for the Warriors.

Curry found Gary Payton II for a lob and thunderous dunk that brought the crowd to its feet. Payton was a regular at the rim as the crowd anticipated his next dunk the way Target Center usually does for Edwards.

Wiggins even got in on the act, sending one home on Towns in a signal this was not going to be one of those nights Wiggins looked disinterested. It was that Wiggins dunk with 2 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the second that pushed Golden State's lead to 20, 62-42.

Russell was just 2-for-5 in the first half but began to heat up in the third quarter and the Wolves got back in it. He hit four threes in the third as the Wolves took a large chunk out of Golden State's lead.

A 13-4 run later in the quarter brought the Wolves within 88-84 with just over a minute remaining. Golden State got the lead back into double digits in the opening minutes of the fourth while Curry rested, and the Warriors were ahead 105-95 when he checked back in with 6:05 to play.

Wiggins put the exclamation mark on the night with a three-pointer in front of Towns to make it a 116-103 lead with 2:22 left and erase thoughts of a Wolves comeback.