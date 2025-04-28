Anthony Edwards is 'just trying to be a pest' to LeBron James. The T-wolves won't back down from LA

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards learned a lot from LeBron James and the other elders on Team USA at the Olympics last summer, yet more fuel for the bouncy, energetic and brash Minnesota Timberwolves guard in his journey to becoming one of the best players in the game.
The presence of James and his Los Angeles Lakers has been bringing out the best in Edwards in these NBA playoffs, too.
With 43 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the 116-113 comeback victory in Game 4 on Sunday, Edwards led the Timberwolves to a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.
''We played together at USA, and he was like a big brother to me. He looked out for me. He helped me out a lot with IQ and reading the game and everything,'' Edwards said, before flashing a smile. ''Just trying to be a pest to him out there.''
Edwards had 10 points, two assists and a steal over the final 4:21 of the second quarter to spur a 19-8 run by the Wolves. He picked up his only two fouls during that stretch, too, both while closely guarding James while he had the ball. On the first one, he delivered several exaggerated forearm shoves at James to try to establish his position before the whistle finally blew.
After his slick pass off a drive to the paint that set up Julius Randle for a layup, Edwards was jawing at James as he bobbed his head on the way back. A few minutes later, Edwards drained a 3-pointer that brought the Wolves within 55-52 before he turned to talk trash to the Lakers who were on the bench.
''It's going to be physical, man,'' Edwards said. ''I wouldn't say I was trying to make a point. Just letting him know that we here: ‘You ain't just going to push around all night.'''
For the second straight game, the Wolves dominated down the stretch to continue a timely reversal of their regular season trend. The Wolves have outscored the Lakers in the fourth quarter of every game, by a total of 105-69 including a 32-19 edge in Game 4. They finished Game 3 on a 13-1 run.