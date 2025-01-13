Sports

Anthony Edwards fined $50K for obscene gesture that brings season punishment total to $285K

Anthony Edwards has yet another bill to pay to the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward a game official.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
January 13, 2025 at 6:26PM
Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni, left, gets in the way of guard Anthony Edwards after Edwards received a technical foul during Saturday's game against the Grizzlies in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn/The Associated Press)

NEW YORK – Anthony Edwards has yet another bill to pay to the NBA. The Timberwolves star has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward a game official.

The league announced the punishment on Monday before Minnesota played at Washington, citing Edwards’ conduct with 1:26 left in the third quarter of the 127-125 loss to Memphis on Saturday. He had been subbed out with 2:25 remaining in the period, and received his NBA-leading ninth technical foul of the season while on the bench, then made the gesture.

Edwards has been penalized a total of $285,000 by the league this season for five different behavioral transgressions, mostly for language.

During December, he was docked $100,000 for profanity during a live television interview, $75,000 for a profane public criticism of the officiating and $25,000 for profanity in a media interview. In November, he was fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Wolves guard Anthony Edwards fined for obscene gesture

card image

Edwards was hit with $50,000 fine by the NBA, bringing his season total to $285,000.

Business

A.J. Brown's sideline read skyrockets to No. 1 hottest seller on Amazon

Sports

Auburn rises to No. 1 in AP Top 25 after Tennessee loses, Georgia is ranked for 1st time since 2011