At Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, the Wild's three most important young players had starring roles in a victory for a shorthanded team.

Marco Rossi had a goal and two assists — his night interrupted by his first NHL fight, a momentum-derailing decision that nonetheless won him points in the locker room — and Matt Boldy had a goal as he continues a recent spree. Defenseman Brock Faber, meanwhile, played a career-high 33 minutes, 25 seconds while contributing a goal and an assist.

All three players are 22 or younger.

Ten miles down the road at Target Center, Anthony Edwards (also 22) poured in a team-high 27 points for the Wolves, leading five starters in double-figures during a 118-111 win over the Lakers that improved their record to 21-6.

If you stopped along the way at Williams Arena, you found a mix of young and old — relative because all college basketball players are essentially young — leading breezy victories for the Gophers men's and women's basketball teams.

In an 80-63 Gophers win over Ball State, all five men's starters scored in double-figures. Seven players had at least eight points for the women's squad in a 100-45 romp over Lindenwood.

Thursday offered a blueprint of sorts for Minnesota sports, as I talked about on Friday's Daily Delivery podcast.

It was perhaps most pronounced for the Wild, who need Faber, Boldy and Rossi to play huge roles that belie their ages.

Boldy's surge shouldn't be surprising based on his 31-goal output a year ago and his lucrative contract, but the rapid rise of Faber and Rossi has helped the Wild withstand other underperformance and inconsistency this season.

Having two young guys producing at that level while making less than $1 million apiece is also one way to cover for the impact of the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts. If the Wild go anywhere this year and beyond, those guys will be front and center.

The three basketball teams, meanwhile, can all unquestionably say they are better off than they were a year ago at this time. All three are turning potential into results, with the Wolves clearly the furthest along in their evolution.

On the darkest day of the year, all the local teams shone brightly.

