LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis had 36 points and 16 rebounds, LeBron James added 26 points and 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers survived the Indiana Pacers' strong fourth-quarter comeback for a 150-145 victory Sunday night.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 26 points in his biggest offensive game since joining the Lakers, who have won three straight and five of seven. Los Angeles led 116-99 entering the fourth quarter, but Indiana closed the gap to three points down the stretch.

The Lakers held on by scoring 10 points in the final minute — including six free throws by Austin Reaves, who finished with 25 points in the Lakers' highest-scoring performance of the season.

Pascal Siakam scored 19 of his 36 points in the third quarter for the Pacers, who dropped to 2-1 on their five-game road trip after playing dismal defense in the second and third quarters, allowing 86 points by Los Angeles. Myles Turner added 20 points and TJ McConnell had 17.

All-Star Tyrese Haliburton awoke from a quiet 12-point performance to hit two 3-pointers in the final seconds, trimming the Lakers' lead to three points with 20 seconds to play. LA held on when Dinwiddie made one free throw and Haliburton missed a 3 before Cam Reddish stole Doug McDermott's pass with three seconds left.

Dinwiddie stepped up while the Lakers won for the first time in six games this season without sharpshooting guard D'Angelo Russell, who was out with a non-COVID illness.

In the Pacers' last visit to face the Lakers in November 2022, they rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter before Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a stunning 116-115 victory.

The teams met for the first time since the Lakers beat the Pacers in Las Vegas to win the inaugural In-Season Tournament last December. The Lakers, who will play at Indiana on Friday, went into a 3-10 slump immediately after raising that trophy, and they haven't been able to rise higher than ninth in the Western Conference despite going 22-13 since that skid.

Russell's absence and the Pacers' speedy play caused problems for the Lakers early on, but Davis had 15 points and nine rebounds in the first half to keep it close. The Lakers scored a season-high 116 points through three quarters, but Siakam kept Indiana in it by himself.

Most of Argentina's national soccer team attended the game ahead of La Albiceleste's exhibition match at the Coliseum on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Lakers: At Milwaukee on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA