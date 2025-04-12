Anthony Davis gets first triple-double of the season to lead Mavericks past Raptors 124-102

DALLAS — Anthony Davis had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 124-102 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Davis also had a season-high seven blocks.
Reserves Max Christie and Brandon Williams scored 17 points each as the Mavericks pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Raptors 31-13. Dallas led by as many as 38 points.
Dallas (39-42) will play Sacramento on Wednesday in the Western Conference play-in elimination game matching the ninth- and 10th-place teams.
Scottie Barnes scored 26 points and Ochai Agbaji added 24, matching a career high with six 3-pointers, for the Raptors (30-51).
The Mavericks enjoyed a 16-0 run in the second quarter and led 66-38 at halftime. Dallas shot 65% in the quarter while Toronto shot 19.4%, missing all nine 3-point attempts and going five minutes without a field goal.
Agbaji scored 17 points in the first period to match a team high for a quarter this season.
