ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anthony Cirelli scored 59 seconds into overtime on a two-man breakaway to give Tampa Bay a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Sunday night, extending the Lightning's points streak to seven games.

Cirelli and Brandon Hagel had a clear path to the net after Mason McTavish's pass to Alex Killorn on a rush off ice went off a skate. Cirelli got the loose puck and moved into the offensive zone and passed back to Hagel, who sent it back to Cirelli, who beat Lukas Dostal on the short side.

Anthony Duclair and Luke Glendening also scored for the Lighting, who have the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Jonas Johansson made 30 saves.

Ross Johnston and Pavel Mintyukov scored for Anaheim. Dostal stopped 25 shots.

Duclair has points in all seven games since being acquired from Florida. He tied Ottawa's Chris Tierney for the second-longest points streak to begin a tenure with a franchise among all active players. Alex Ovechkin tops the list with points in each of his first eight games with the Capitals in 2005-06.

Johnston scored his first goal in nearly two years with 6:11 left in the first period when he rushed to the net and tipped in Jakob Silfverberg's pass. It snapped a 74-game NHL drought, with his last one coming when he was with the New York Islanders.

Duclair evened it 7:50 into the second when he put in a rebound. It was Duclair's fifth goal and ninth point with the Lightning.

Glendening put the Lightning up 2-1 with a backhander into an open net after Dostal went down o stop Austin Watston's shot.

Mintyukov became the first Ducks defenseman in 18 games to score when he put in a wrist shot while the Ducks were on a three-on-two rush.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Host Boston on Wednesday night.

Ducks: At Seattle on Tuesday night.

