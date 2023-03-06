Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (46-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (27-38, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Orlando Magic. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.2 points per game.

The Magic have gone 14-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando allows 113.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 27-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 6-1 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 139-117 on March 2. Antetokounmpo scored 31 points to help lead the Bucks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Paolo Banchero is averaging 20 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Orlando.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 121.3 points, 49.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hip), Gary Harris: out (adductor).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (rest), Wesley Matthews: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.