Milwaukee Bucks (14-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (10-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -5.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA scoring 30.9 points per game.

The Knicks are 6-5 in Eastern Conference games. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 6.4.

The Bucks have gone 8-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 24.5 assists per game led by Jrue Holiday averaging 7.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 119-108 on Oct. 29, with Antetokounmpo scoring 30 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is shooting 49.5% and averaging 21.5 points for the Knicks. Randle is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 119.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Serge Ibaka: out (illness), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.