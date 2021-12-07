Milwaukee Bucks (16-9, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (14-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Miami. He's third in the NBA scoring 27.6 points per game.

The Heat are 8-5 in conference matchups. Miami averages 107.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 12-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the NBA with 37.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.9.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup on Dec. 5. Pat Connaughton scored 23 points to help lead the Bucks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 13 points and 7.6 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 20.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 15.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.9 points and 13.0 rebounds while shooting 56.1% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 102.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 114.4 points, 52.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: day to day (tailbone), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back), George Hill: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.