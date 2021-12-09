Milwaukee Bucks (16-10, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (8-16, 13th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Houston. He ranks third in the league scoring 27.0 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 7-5 at home. Houston is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks have gone 7-6 away from home. Milwaukee averages 110.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gordon averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Christian Wood is shooting 45.8% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Bucks. Pat Connaughton is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 115.2 points, 51.0 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Danuel House Jr.: out (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh), Usman Garuba: out (thigh).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back), George Hill: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.