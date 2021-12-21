Houston Rockets (10-21, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (19-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Houston Rockets. Antetokounmpo currently ranks fourth in the league averaging 27.0 points per game.

The Bucks are 10-5 in home games. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference with 36.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.5.

The Rockets are 3-14 in road games. Houston averages 16.7 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup on Dec. 11, with Antetokounmpo scoring 41 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 27.0 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Bucks. Pat Connaughton is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Christian Wood is scoring 16.9 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 18.4 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 57.0% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (health and safety protocols), Bobby Portis: out (health and safety protocols), Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), Khris Middleton: day to day (knee), Brook Lopez: out (back), Rodney Hood: day to day (achilles), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (health and safety protocols).

Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.