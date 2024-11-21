Indiana Pacers (6-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (6-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Indiana after 41-point game
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -4; over/under is 235.5
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Indiana Pacers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 122-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls.
The Bucks are 4-8 in conference games. Milwaukee averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Pacers are 1-0 in division play. Indiana is 4-3 against opponents with a winning record.
The Bucks' 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Pacers allow. The Pacers average 114.3 points per game, 2.1 more than the 112.2 the Bucks give up to opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Bucks.
Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 15.3 points and 8.5 assists for the Pacers.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.
Pacers: 4-6, averaging 113.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.
INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle), Ryan Rollins: day to day (shoulder).
Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: day to day (ankle), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (knee), Isaiah Jackson: out (calf), James Wiseman: out (calf), Ben Sheppard: day to day (oblique).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
