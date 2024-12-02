Milwaukee Bucks (10-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (9-13, 10th in the Eastern Conference)
Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Detroit after 42-point performance
By The Associated Press
Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -4; over/under is 224.5
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Detroit Pistons after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points in the Bucks' 124-114 win over the Washington Wizards.
The Pistons have gone 1-4 against division opponents. Detroit has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Bucks are 3-3 against Central Division opponents. Milwaukee is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Pistons average 109.8 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 112.4 the Bucks give up. The Bucks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Pistons give up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and nine assists for the Pistons.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Bucks.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 111.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.
Bucks: 8-2, averaging 115.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.
INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: day to day (sacroiliac joint), Bobi Klintman: day to day (calf).
Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).
