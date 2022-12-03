Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (15-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -6; over/under is 223

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Bucks' 133-129 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Hornets have gone 4-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte gives up 115.4 points and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 9-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is second in the league with 48.4 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 11.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Hornets. P.J. Washington is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 31.8 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 15.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 111.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle).

Bucks: Serge Ibaka: day to day (illness), MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (illness), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.