Milwaukee Bucks (12-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the league scoring 27.1 points per game.

The Pacers are 5-9 in conference matchups. Indiana ranks ninth in the league with 46.5 rebounds led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 11.5.

The Bucks are 8-5 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is fifth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.7% as a team from downtown this season. Brook Lopez leads the team shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 119-109 in the last matchup on Oct. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 20.7 points, six rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Pacers. Sabonis is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, six assists and 1.8 blocks for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 17.9 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 106.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 112.2 points, 49.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: day to day (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.