Orlando Magic (4-12, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (8-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Orlando Magic. Antetokounmpo is third in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11.9 fast break points per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 4.3.

The Magic have gone 2-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.8 blocks for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 19 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Cole Anthony is scoring 19.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 14.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 105.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 100.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Rodney Hood: out (hamstring), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

