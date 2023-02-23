Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Miami Heat (32-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (41-17, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -1

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Miami. He's third in the NBA scoring 31.8 points per game.

The Bucks are 23-13 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

The Heat are 15-17 in Eastern Conference play. Miami has a 12-7 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 123-115 on Feb. 5. Antetokounmpo scored 35 points to help lead the Bucks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 31.8 points per game with 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 21.6 points, 10 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 10-0, averaging 123.3 points, 53.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 107.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (wrist), Bobby Portis: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (reconditioning), Khris Middleton: day to day (knee), Pat Connaughton: day to day (calf).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: day to day (ankle), Kyle Lowry: out (knee), Nikola Jovic: out (back), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Tyler Herro: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.