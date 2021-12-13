Milwaukee Bucks (18-10, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -1.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Boston takes on Milwaukee. Tatum is eighth in the NBA averaging 25.6 points per game and Antetokounmpo ranks second in the league averaging 27.3 points per game.

The Celtics are 8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks eighth in the NBA with 46.0 rebounds led by Tatum averaging 8.7.

The Bucks are 13-7 in conference play. Milwaukee averages 110.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 122-113 in overtime in the last matchup on Nov. 13. Dennis Schroder led the Celtics with 38 points, and Bobby Portis led the Bucks with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 41.4% and averaging 25.6 points for the Celtics. Schroder is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 107.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 114.7 points, 48.9 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Marcus Smart: day to day (illness), Bruno Fernando: out (back), Josh Richardson: out (health protocols).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.