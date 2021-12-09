Introduction: The Timberwolves and Gophers men's basketball team both lost home games Wednesday to quality opponents. The "what" wasn't surprising, but the "how" was interesting. After the Wolves were routed 136-104 by Utah, second-year Wolves wing Anthony Edwards described how seventh-year big man Karl-Anthony Towns needs to attack opponents more quickly instead of waiting for double-teams. The Gophers, meanwhile, showed a talent deficit against Michigan State that figures to resurface in the Big Ten.

7:00: Gophers volleyball setter Melani Shaffmaster joins Rand for a conversation about the team's big NCAA regional match against Baylor on Thursday and to discuss the nuances of the position. Shaffmaster is an anomaly at 6-foot-3 as a setter.

15:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins the show to give his thoughts on some of the biggest recent stories, including Byron Buxton's contract extension, the MLB lockout and the future of the Vikings' most prominent decisionmakers.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports