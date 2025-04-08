Answering your questions about President Trump's vast new tariffs

The Trump administration says it is including currency manipulation, government subsidies, and other barriers to trade in its calculations. Trump said Wednesday he was being ''kind'' and then charging half what other countries imposed on the U.S. So the U.S. will as of April 9 impose 20% duties on imports from Europe, 26% on India, and 34% on China. For China, that's in addition to other duties, which means some Chinese goods will face duties as high as 79%.