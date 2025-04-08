Answering your questions about President Trump's vast new tariffs

WASHINGTON — After weeks of anticipation and speculation, President Donald Trump followed through on his tariff threats by declaring a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States.
Global markets cratered the day after the announcement and then fell further when China announced it would retaliate with tariffs equal to the ones the U.S. is imposing.
In announcing what he has called reciprocal tariffs, Trump was fulfilling a key campaign promise by raising U.S. taxes on foreign goods to narrow the gap with the tariffs the White House says other countries unfairly impose on U.S. products.
Trump's higher rates would hit foreign entities that sell more goods to the United States than they buy. But economists don't share Trump's enthusiasm for tariffs since they're a tax on importers that usually get passed on to consumers. It's possible, however, that the reciprocal tariffs could bring other countries to the table and get them to lower their own import taxes.
The Associated Press asked for your questions about reciprocal tariffs. Here are a few of them, along with our answers:
What is Trump trying to accomplish with his tariffs?
It is often unclear what the president's endgame is, which adds to the uncertainty surrounding his trade wars. He has given different reasons for his sweeping import taxes, and sometimes they contradict each other.
Trump has said that tariffs can raise money for the U.S. Treasury, protect U.S. industries, draw factories to the United States and serve as a negotiating tactic to get other countries to bend to his will, whether it means getting them to reduce their own tariffs or to crack down on the illegal flow of drugs and immigrants into the United States.