Another win and clean sheet for Espanyol eases La Liga relegation fears

BARCELONA, Spain — Espanyol beat Getafe 1-0 in La Liga to record a third straight victory and ease its relegation fears on Friday.
On-loan center half Marash Kumbulla got the only goal near halftime.
Any hopes of a Getafe comeback were scorched on the hour mark when Nigerian defender Christantus Uche was sent off for a bad tackle.
The result came after recent wins away at Rayo Vallecano and Celta Vigo, and was the third clean sheet in a row for Manolo González's men.
It lifted the Barcelona club three places into 12th spot.
Getafe was a point and a place above it.
