By halftime Thursday, Timberwolves fans were bracing themselves for the letdown as the Dallas Mavericks clinched a nearly 30-point lead to win the playoff series.

Some fans stopped watching, questioning whether Target Center is cursed. But the fans kept coming back despite the playoff losses at home, and most kept cheering until the very end.

"We leave nothing behind!" arena host Jon Berry roared into his microphone to hype the crowd for Thursday night's second half.

Winning Game 5 against the Mavs would have made for one of the greatest comebacks in pro basketball history, but there was no Minneapolis miracle this time around.

With the Wolves' season hanging in the balance, the Bring Ya Ass Brass Band kept the energy loose at the corner of 6th and Hennepin in downtown Minneapolis as fans poured into the arena for the game.

Butchy Austin was leading on trumpet and sporting an Anthony Edwards jersey, with the band hammering out "She's a Bad Mama Jamma," while fans lounged on the patio at Kieran's and the crowd mushroomed at the Wolves' official block party in the parking lot outside Gluek's.

Wolves TV play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and analyst Jim Petersen hosted the pregame party, judging a dance contest to give away free tickets and taking fan questions from stage. Everyone wanted to know: Is Kevin Garnett showing up?

"I don't know anything about KG," Petersen said. "But if he does show up, it's going to be wild in there."

Fans Cindy Soukhanoupong and Bruce Oudavanh were among those watching the game at the Wolves Back Block Party across from Target Center Thursday night.

KG rumors aside, other celebs brought their ass to Target Center. Snoop Dogg sat courtside next to Jimmy Jam, and both received custom No. 24 jerseys ahead of the tip off. Midway through the second quarter, the Jumbotron turned to musicians Common and Jennifer Hudson in the crowd. They, too, got Wolves jerseys.

A familiar face returned to Target Center: Bill Beise, the longtime Wolves superfan and former 20-season ticket holder who earned the nickname "Coach" for always dressing in a suit and slapping courtside with a rolled-up program. He was inside the Lexus Club sipping a Coke and "trying to take deep breaths and remain calm."

A jubilant Mavs group in a 100-level suit grew louder and louder as the Wolves' chances of advancing in the series lessened.

Earlier in the night, Grady led the crowd in a chant, "Wolves in 7!″ as fans replied "Believe that!" Zjion Joseph, a 6-year-old from Burnsville, chanted back with passion; his brothers, Cameron, 8, and DJ, 11, were excited to see the team play on the big screen.

Asked who his favorite player was, DJ said Anthony Edwards. And Cameron? "What he said," he said, pointing to his big brother.

Parents Cassidy and James Joseph said they wanted to be downtown with their boys Thursday night for the experience.

"Before our big win I brought the family out so we could have some fun, enjoy the company of other fans, just spread some love and get out and enjoy the sun," said James, sporting a sweatshirt featuring Edwards and Naz Reid.

Matt Gillmer Video (01:47) Dallas leads the NBA Western Conference finals series, and can close it out tonight.

Frank Kelly attended the Wolves block party with friend Ginny May. He offered some hope for a Wolves comeback by citing one of the greatest team comebacks in sports history.

"I root for the Red Sox," he said. "So I know it can be done."

It was 2004 when the Red Sox rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Yankees — a team that starred Timberwolves minority owner Alex Rodriguez — in seven games.

Thursday night's game was the eighth playoff match at Target Center for the Wolves, a push that has enlivened the fan base and energized downtown Minneapolis, where May has lived for 20 years.

"It's getting back to itself now," May said.

After the game-ending, season-ending buzzer, the crowd chanted "Let's go Wolves!" And then they started chanting two words: "Naz Reid!" Dozens of Wolves fans will wear his tattooed name forever, and they'll sunbathe on towels bearing his name.

The 2023-24 season may have ended Thursday night, but loyal fans believed this wasn't just a one-year run.

"They're only gonna get better," said Doug Anderson, 31, who lives in the North Loop.

He and his brother moved here from Chicago and bought season tickets the past two years. They've already renewed their seats in Section 116 for next year.

"They were great this year, but next year they're gonna go all the way," he said.

Star Tribune staff writer Jeff Day contributed to this report.

Fans including Andreas Cerquera, left, and Valentina Montoya watched the Timberwolves fall to the Dallas Mavericks at the Wolves Back Block Party.



