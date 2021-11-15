Snow Totals From Saturday/Saturday Night

Our clipper that moved through Saturday and Saturday Night brought a good dose of snow to portions of the state - especially areas along and north of I-94. Some areas of northwestern Minnesota reported over a half a foot of snow! Officially 1.2" of snow fell at MSP airport.

_______________________________________________

Lake Effect Snow Along Southern Lake Superior

_______________________________________________

More Snow Heading Into Monday

As we head through Sunday Night into Monday, a warm front approaching the state from the west will produce the potential for some snow showers, possibly mixed with rain as we head toward the midday and afternoon hours Monday. The forecast loop above goes from Midnight Sunday Night through 6 PM Monday (courtesy WeatherBell).

Snowfall tallies are generally expected to be on the lighter side, with maybe up to an inch possible as you head into northwestern Minnesota.

So with that warm front moving through we'll watch the chance of light snow or a mix of precipitation across much of the state Monday. Many areas will see highs only climb into the 30s, but 40s are expected out in southwest Minnesota where that warm front will have already passed through. Looking out toward the Dakotas... there's a sign of the one-day warm-up we're expecting heading into Tuesday (more on that in a moment).

In the Twin Cities, the best chance of precipitation will be in the morning and early afternoon hours on Monday. In the afternoon hours, some of the snow could mix with rain before the precipitation ends, leaving us with cloudy skies for the rest of day. Morning temperatures start off in the upper 20s with highs climbing into the mid/upper 30s.

_______________________________________________

Warm Tuesday... Cooler The Rest Of The Week

Do you have any more outdoor chores to try and complete? You may want to look at trying to quickly take off Tuesday, as highs will climb into the low 50s here in the metro behind that warm front that moves through Monday. Enjoy the burst of warmth while it lasts, as a cold front will quickly sweep that warmth away heading into the second half of the week with highs returning to the 30s and 40s. Wednesday will also be a breezy day, with wind gusts to 30 mph expected.

Highs will climb into at least the 40s across much of the state Tuesday, with 50s expected across southern Minnesota. A few rain/snow showers are possible in northern parts of the state.

_______________________________________________

Chilly But No Big Storms Are Imminent

By Paul Douglas

The only thing I inherited from my father was encouragement and good advice. For example: "It's best not to SAY all the things you're thinking." Yep. Knowing what advice to take and what to ignore is key.

So it goes with the weather models we rely on. Meteorology's "black art" is knowing which models to trust, and when. Because they always disagree. Sadly, the forecast is rarely black or white - it's usually some nebulous shade of gray.

The atmosphere draped over Minnesota will be consistently cold enough for snow into Thanksgiving Week, but moisture will be sketchy. The approach of milder air sets off a dusting of flakes today, and a coating of slush is possible Sunday as Canadian air dribbles south.

NOAA's models hint at a more favorable pattern for snow right around [wait for it] Thanksgiving, with jet stream winds howling from New Mexico. I'm not convinced, not yet.

In spite of 50F tomorrow, the mercury runs colder than normal into next week as we limp into winter. I'm OK with a lack of drama.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Cloudy, dusting of flakes. Wake up 26. High 35. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. Wake up 32. High 50. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 15-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Peeks of sun, gusty winds. Wake up 35. High 42. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 20-40 mph.

THURSDAY: Some sun, still breezy. Wake up 25. High 34. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Wake up 22. High 39. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Light showers of rain or snow. Wake up 32. High 42. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Light snow or flurries, windy. Wake up 28. High 34. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 15th

*Length Of Day:9 hours, 32 minutes, and45 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 21 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9.5 Hours Of Daylight? November 17th (9 hours, 28 minutes, and 9 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At Or After 7:30 AM: November 30th (7:30 AM)

*Earliest Sunsets Of The Year: 4:31 PM between December 5th and December 14th

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

November 15th

1976: So far this year there were over three thousand forest fires in Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

More rain and snow will continue to impact the Northwestern United States on Monday. An approaching warm front will spark off rain and snow in the upper Midwest, and an area of low pressure near the Northeast will also produce some precipitation.

Heavy rain and snow will continue to batter the Northwest, with some areas receiving over 3" of additional rain with snow at higher elevations.

_______________________________________________

Glasgow Climate Pact Has Loopholes So Big an Oil Tanker Could Get Through Them

More from Gizmodo: "The curtain came down on United Nations climate talks a day later than expected. It's a strange feeling as representatives from countries around the world said they were willing to accept an agreement that they all said sucks.Lichtenstein's negotiator? "A bitter pill." The Marshall Islands'? "Profound disappointment." Antigua and Barbuda's? "We are disappointed." Yet in the end, all nations signed off on the so-called Glasgow Climate Pact. The source of so much frustration was the continual weakening of language around fossil fuels. The outcome raises the question about these talks and the state of the planet in 2021: What, exactly, constitutes progress and success?"

Early Evidence of How Wildfire Smoke Alters Bird Migration

More from WIRED: "Four radio-collared Tule geese left their summer breeding grounds near Alaska's Cook Inlet in the fall of 2020 to head south for the winter. The migration typically takes about four days: The birds fly over the Gulf of Alaska, stay about 100 miles offshore from Canada, and skirt Vancouver Island. They stop briefly to float and rest on the Pacific Ocean a handful of times and then gather en masse at Summer Lake in central Oregon before making the final push to California's Sacramento Valley. Last summer, however, the migrating birds encountered dense wildfire smoke off the coast of British Columbia and over Washington—and that's when their behavior got weird."

Amazon Rainforest Birds' Bodies Transform Due to Climate Change

More from LSU: "The most pristine parts of the Amazon rainforest devoid of direct human contact are being impacted by human-induced climate change, according to new research by LSU scientists. New analyses of data collected over the past four decades show that not only has the number of sensitive resident birds throughout the Amazon rainforest declined, but the body size and wing length have changed for most studied species. These physical changes in the birds track increasingly hot and dry conditions in the dry season, from June to November."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser