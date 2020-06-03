Storm Reports From Tuesday

Strong to severe storms impacted portions of central and southern Minnesota Tuesday, with over 40 combined reports of large hail (1"+ in diameter), damaging winds, and tornadoes/gustnadoes. That number doesn't include any of the hail reports that were under 1" in diameter. The largest hail stone was reported in the Garden City city - tennis ball sized (2.5" in diameter). Meanwhile, tornadoes/gustnadoes were reported around Garden City, Mapleton, and Waldorf. Joshua Eckl, a meteorologist for KEYC in Mankato, captured one of the gustnadoes on video and put it on Twitter - CLICK HERE to view that video.

Meanwhile, over in Wisconsin, NWS Milwaukee got an interesting storm report out of the Westfield, WI, area... where apparently a she shed went rolling down a driveway. It's the first time that I know of that a she shed has been reported in a storm report.

_______________________________________________

More Strong Storms Possible Thursday

Another round of storms is expected to spark across the region as we head into Thursday Night. We can see those storms working their way across southern Minnesota as we go through the overnight period.

Due to the potential of severe thunderstorms, a Slight Risk of severe weather is in place across southern Minnesota Thursday and Thursday Night. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out - mainly in southwestern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Severe Potential Sunday

We are also watching the potential for some strong to severe storms as we head into Sunday and Sunday Night in the Upper Midwest. The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area in western Minnesota where severe storms might be possible as a line of storms moves in from the Dakotas - mainly in the overnight hours. We'll keep an eye on this over the next several days.

_______________________________________________

Another Round Of Storms - Cooler For The Weekend

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Strong to severe thunderstorms moved through southern Minnesota Tuesday, with at least 40 combined reports in the state of large hail, damaging winds, and even some tornadoes/gustnadoes. The largest hail report was tennis ball sized (2.5" in diameter) near Garden City. Meanwhile, NWS Milwaukee had a storm report out of the Westfield, WI, area of a she shed rolling down a driveway. You can't make this stuff up.

A few more severe storms are possible Thursday in southern Minnesota. Storms will rumble through the Twin Cities Thursday Night leading to cooler highs into the weekend. Another round of storms moves in for Sunday, followed by a hot and humid Monday. Heavier rain looks possible mid-next week as moisture from "Cristobal" - making landfall along the Gulf Coast late this weekend - could get wrapped up into the region.

For those who don't like these hot, humid days of summer, there might be a little bit of relief in the extended. The 8-14 day outlook from NOAA's CPC shows the potential of below average temps across the Upper Midwest.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Dry day. Overnight storms. Wake up 67. High 87. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Early AM storm? Becoming sunny. Wake up 63. High 83. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Overnight storms. Wake up 59. High 80. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy. Scattered thunderstorms. Wake up 64. High 83. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Hot and humid. Wake up 70. High 89. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: T-storms, especially in the afternoon. Wake up 68. High 83. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler. Rain chances continue. Wake up 60. High 75. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

June 4th

1935: The latest official measurable snowfall in Minnesota falls at Mizpah on this date with 1.5 inches.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

June 4th

Average High: 75F (Record: 96F set in 1968)

Average Low: 55F (Record: 38F set in 1998)

Average Precipitation: 0.13" (Record: 1.92" set in 1880)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 4th

Sunrise: 5:28 AM

Sunset: 8:55 PM

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 27 minutes and 20 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~1 minutes and 11 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 15.5 Hours Of Daylight? June 7th (15 hours, 30 minutes, and 29 seconds)

*When Is Earliest Sunrise Of The Year?: June 13th-17th (5:25 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 9:00 PM: June 12th (9:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

As we head into Thursday, we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day with just a few passing clouds. The chances of storms increase mainly as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will start the morning off in the mid-60s, climbing to the mid-80s for highs.

As we look at the state on Thursday, highs will be in the 80s across the southern half of the state and in the 70s as you go northward. The best chance of storms will be in southern Minnesota during the evening and overnight timeframes.

These highs will once again be above average for early June - between about 5-15F for most locations. The average high in the Twin Cities for June 4th is 75F.

Temperatures will cool a touch as we head into the end of the week and the weekend with highs mainly in the low 80s expected. Temperatures will spike once again though as we head toward Monday. Monday will also feature an increase in humidity across the region.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Thursday, we'll watch the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in several areas from the Rockies eastward, with some of the best chances of rain occurring across portions of Florida and the Mid-Atlantic. Excessive heat will continue in the Southwest, where a high of 111F is expected in Phoenix, and 119F is possible for Death Valley.

Some of the heaviest rain through 7 PM Friday will be along portions of the Gulf Coast, especially in the Florida Peninsula, where tallies of at least 3" are possible.

Down around New Orleans, Flood Watches are in effect through next Tuesday. The watch says that daily afternoon downpours, fueled by tropical moisture, could bring rainfall rates of 2-4" per hour. By next Tuesday, some locations could see up to 10" of rain, leading to flooding.

Flood Watches have also been put in place for the next several days across southern Florida (through Friday morning for the Miami area, and through Saturday afternoon for areas like Melbourne and Tampa) due to the continuing heavy rain threat.

_______________________________________________

Latest On Tropical Storm Cristobal

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Tropical Storm Cristobal was slowly moving inland across portions of southeastern Mexico and starting to weaken. This weakening trend will continue while Cristobal continues to remain across portions of eastern Mexico Thursday before the system starts to push back into the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. After that point the system will start to move north at a quicker pace, nearing the northern Gulf Coast late Sunday. There is still uncertainty as to the overall strength of Cristobal at a potential U.S. landfall as well as where it will occur - a lot of that will depend on how long this system remains over Mexico and what strength it emergence back into the Gulf of Mexico at.

_______________________________________________

Lidar reveals the oldest and biggest Maya structure yet found

More from Science News: "Ancient Maya society got off to a monumentally fast start around 3,000 years ago. Excavations and airborne mapping at a previously unknown site in Mexico, called Aguada Fénix, have uncovered the oldest and largest known structure built by Maya people, say archaeologist Takeshi Inomata of the University of Arizona in Tucson and his colleagues. This raised ceremonial area made of clay and earth was constructed from around 1000 B.C. to 800 B.C., the scientists report June 3 in Nature."

Scientists say they have found the cleanest air on Earth

More from CNN: "Scientists believe they have identified the world's cleanest air, free from particles caused by human activity, located over the Southern Ocean, which surrounds Antarctica. In a first-of-its-kind study of the bioaerosol composition of the Southern Ocean, researchers from Colorado State University identified an atmospheric region which remains unchanged by human activity."

Coordinated response mitigates loss of aircraft-based weather data

More from ECMWF: "A coordinated response involving EUMETNET, national meteorological services and private companies is helping to mitigate any adverse effects of the continued loss of aircraft-based observations on weather forecasts. Since March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a sharp drop in flights and thus in the aircraft-based observations available to weather prediction centres. Fortunately, EUMETSAT, ESA and other space agencies have continued to provide complete sets of satellite observations. These remain the most important observations, and their continued availability has ensured that there is no severe impact from the loss of aircraft observations."

_______________________________________________

- D.J. Kayser