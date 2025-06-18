Another quick major chance for top-ranked Nelly Korda when Women's PGA tees off in Texas

FRISCO, Texas — Nelly Korda was still in contention on the closing holes and feeling the adrenaline rush of trying to win another major championship before coming up short less than a month ago.
The world's top-ranked player, still without a win this season, doesn't have to wait long before another major opportunity.
The KPMG Women's PGA Championship tees off Thursday on the 6,604-yard Fields Ranch East course at PGA Frisco, three weeks after Korda was a runner-up to Maja Stark in the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills.
''There's nothing like it, being in contention, so I think that's kind of what makes me hungrier to come back and to work harder and put myself into that position," Korda said. ''You can look at it in a positive way, you can look at it in a negative way, but at the end of the day, three weeks after, I can spin it in a positive way."
While that much-desired U.S. Women's Open title has so far eluded the 26-year-old Korda, who first played that event at age 14, she has two majors among her 15 career wins: the 2021 Women's PGA at Atlanta Athletic Club and the Chevron Championship last year.
Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko — the top three players in the world — will play together in the first two rounds on one of the two courses at the PGA headquarters that opened just two years ago in North Texas.
''Every major, I just want to make the cut, to be honest,'' said Thitikul, the 22-year-old from Thailand already with five career wins. ''What I have now under my belt, I'm pretty happy with all I've achieved. If I can get it, it would be great.''
After missing two tournaments late last year during the LPGA's Asia swing because of a minor neck injury, Korda said her neck ''went into a full spasm'' after she hit a shot out of the rough during a practice round Monday. She skipped the champions dinner that night, and had therapeutic tape on her neck after playing Tuesday, but said she would be ready Thursday.