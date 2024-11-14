Smithfield Packaging Meats Corp., a subsidiary of Virginia-based Smithfield Foods, did not agree with the allegations, which are contained in a consent order filed with the Watonwan County courthouse. Nevertheless, the company will pay $2 million in an administrative penalty in terms disclosed by a consent order with the MDLI. The state agency conducted a two-year investigation into Smithfield’s St. James plant. According to the consent order, Smithfield cooperated with the investigation.