Another hat trick by a Finnish player Dallas got in a trade. This time, it's Granlund

Rantanen upped his NHL-leading playoff total to 19 points (nine goals) with the primary assist on Granlund's goal that broke a 1-1 tie with 2:08 left in the second period. Rantanen had consecutive hat tricks in these playoffs, in the 3-2 win to open this series at Winnipeg, after his three goals and an assist in the third period of their 4-2 win in Game 7 against Colorado to help knock out his former team in the first round.