Another hat trick by a Finnish player Dallas got in a trade. This time, it's Granlund

DALLAS — Another playoff hat trick for a Finnish forward the Dallas Stars acquired in a trade during the regular season.
This time, it was a first for Mikael Granlund. Not yet another three-goal game for Mikko Rantanaen, though he did have one of the assists.
Granlund's first career postseason hat trick accounted for all the goals for the Dallas Stars in their 3-1 win Tuesday night that put them up 3-1 in their second-round Western Conference series against the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets.
''When you pass all the time, you know, you're gonna surprise the goalie maybe once in a while to shoot the puck,'' Granlund said. ''It's good to shoot every once in a while.''
It certainly was for the Stars, with Granlund scoring in each period.
''He's just super responsible, 200-foot player. I think he does more in our end than in the (offensive) zone, which obviously I love as a goalie. The shot blocks, the good sticks,'' said Jake Oettinger, who had 31 saves for Dallas.
''I think when we focus on that and we take care of that, a guy like that, his skill takes over and I think he gets rewarded for playing good in our end ... Not the most dynamic (scorer) you would think, and then all of a sudden it's in the back of the net.''
Granlund got his first goal after skating down the middle over both blue lines, and a nifty move around Brandon Tanev near mid-ice, before snapping a 38-foot shot past Connor Hellebuyck for a 1-0 lead just 8 1/2 minutes into the game.