Introduction: Host Michael Rand has an early appreciation for Twins rookie Brooks Lee, who has the more RBI (eight) through six games of his career than any player in franchise history and who has the second-most hits (11) in that span, trailing only Kirby Puckett. Small sample sizes are dangerous, but Lee absolutely looks the part. Once (if) Royce Lewis gets healthy, can you imagine what these two players might do for the next several years?

9:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand from Las Vegas to break down USA Basketball's camp and the upcoming Summer League. Anthony Edwards isn't shying away from his potential role in the Olympics and as a budding face of the NBA. Meanwhile, it's a huge offseason for several young Wolves players.

32:00: On Paul George and the feeling of being disrespected.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports



