Wires

Another boat seen trying to make apparent English Channel crossing from France to Britain a day after 12 migrants died

Another boat seen trying to make apparent English Channel crossing from France to Britain a day after 12 migrants died.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 4, 2024 at 8:10AM

WIMEREUX, France — Another boat seen trying to make apparent English Channel crossing from France to Britain a day after 12 migrants died.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Jessica Pegula upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal

Jessica Pegula upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Wires

Alaska judge rules that a state law saying only doctors can provide abortions is unconstitutional

Wires

14-year-old student at Georgia high school to be charged with murder after 2 students and 2 teachers killed, others hurt