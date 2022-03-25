3M's latest loss in a massive legal battle over its military earplugs comes with a sting: a third consecutive jury award of $50 million against the company.

A federal jury in Florida decided Friday in favor of an Indiana veteran who claimed defective 3M earplugs caused his hearing loss and tinnitus. 3M has now lost seven of 12 bellwether trials in the largest U.S. mass tort ever.

And awards to plaintiffs have been climbing.

In January, two Army veterans prevailed in court and were awarded $55 million each, while another jury in December dished out $22.5 million. Prior to December, the cases lost by 3M led to awards ranging from $1.05 million to $13 million.

"Seven juries have awarded more than $200 million in damages to U.S. servicemembers and veterans, determining that 3M knowingly sold defective earplugs that resulted in life-altering injuries," lead plaintiffs' lawyers said in a statement. "It is clear 3M's defenses — whether in the courts, to investors or the public — are unconvincing and without merit."

In a statement, 3M said it was "disappointed" with the verdict and will appeal. 3M has already begun appealing earlier verdicts.

The company maintains the earplugs — which were standard issue to the U.S. military for years — are safe.

"We remain confident in our case and will continue to defend ourselves vigorously in the remaining trials," the company said in a statement.

In the trial that ended Friday, Luke Vilsmeyer, a 42-year old who served in the U.S. Army from 1999 to 2020 as a howitzer gunner and a Green Beret, won $50 million in compensatory damages.

Over 280,000 military earplug claims are pending against 3M; about 42,000 of them are active and being readied for trial.

The lawsuit avalanche centers on the Combat Arms, or CAEv2, earplug, which a company called Aearo Technologies began selling to the U.S. Army in the late 1990s. 3M bought Aearo in 2008 and continued to sell the CAEv3 until 2015, dominating the military earplug market.

The suits have been roped together in a multidistrict litigation, or MDL, case in U.S. District Court of northern Florida.

MDLs are used in the federal court system for complex product liability matters with many separate claims. They commonly feature bellwether trials, which set a tone for settling all claims. Another earplug bellwether was slated to begin this week, while three more are scheduled through May.

If there's no settlement after those trials, Casey Rodgers, a U.S. District judge in Florida, has ruled that active cases will be remanded back to the various federal courts from which they came. They would be tried in waves of 500 cases.