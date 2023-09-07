More from Star Tribune
Photography
Balloon release for Aniya Allen
Family and loved ones of Aniya Allen released balloons at her grave site in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 to mark what would have been her ninth birthday. Allen was killed by a stray bullet when she was six years old while inside a car near the intersection of North 36th Street and Penn Avenue in May of 2021. Her killer has not been found.
Back to school across the Twin Cities
Students at East African Elementary Magnet School got settled in their classrooms while ninth grade students at Edison High School learned their class schedules. At South High School, kids caught up with friends over lunch.
Local
Portraits of Minnesota State Fair rabbits
Rabbits are brought to the Minnesota State Fair from across the state and Wisconsin.
Austin's Hormel Foods plant employees march
The members of local 663 Hormel meatpackers marched through downtown Austin to highlight ongoing contract negotiations with Hormel management.