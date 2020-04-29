A woman who stabbed her ex-boyfriend and roommate multiple times and subsequently was engaged in a long standoff with police Friday in Anoka has been charged with second-degree attempted murder with intent and second-degree assault.

Jacqueline Suzanna Patterson, 53, of Anoka, was charged Friday with the two felonies in connection with the incident at the Greenhaven Apartments, according to a complaint filed in Anoka County District Court.

Police were called to the building about 10 a.m. about a “person yelling for help.” They found a man who had been stabbed 11 times in the neck and abdomen and bleeding profusely. The victim told police he came out of the bathroom when Patterson started stabbing him with a knife, the complaint said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition could not be immediately determined.

Patterson remained inside the apartment and made several references to harming herself as police negotiated with her to surrender. After 3 hours, Patterson exited the apartment and was covered in blood from a number of self-inflicted stab wounds to her neck, the complaint said.

Patterson was taken to Mercy Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit following surgery. She was booked into the Anoka County jail Monday.