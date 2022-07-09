ANOKA, MInn. — An Anoka man has been arrested in connection with the death of his infant daughter 13 years ago in Coon Rapids.
Authorities said the 37-year-old man told authorities earlier this month he was responsible for her death. He has been booked into the Anoka County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.
The 3-month-old girl died in January 2009, after paramedics responded to a report that she was not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the girl was taken to the hospital and declared dead.
The man has not been formally charged.
Anoka man arrested for death of infant daughter 13 years ago
